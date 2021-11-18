‘Madhurannam’ a boon for attendants of patients at Guntur GGH

Attendants of patients having food at a canteen set up by the Madhuraannam Society at the GGH in Guntur.

VIJAYAWADA

18 November 2021 00:16 IST

1,000 people are being provided food free of cost daily

The State government provides food to the patients undergoing treatment in the Government General Hospitals across the State. However, the attendants have to make their own arrangements even as they come from far-off places to get their dear ones treated. Usually, the pushcarts and street vendors come to their rescue.

However, it was a nightmare for the attendants to manage their food during the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic.

Moved by the plights of the attendants of the patients during a visit to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur during the lockdown period last year, district in-charge Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju decided to provide free food to the attendants from his own pocket.

The Madhurannam Society was established for the purpose. The Minister procured kitchen equipment from Coimbatore, and a new ultra-modern canteen was set up to provide food to the attendants. On an average, 1,000 attendants of the patients are being provided with free food now at the Guntur GGH every day.

“It all started with providing meals to the people who have lost their livelihood, migrant workers, and children of several government-run schools for 105 days during the first wave of the pandemic last year. Now, free food is being provided to the attendants if they show the attendants’ pass. Sometimes, three to four persons come as attendants to a single patient. But, we impose no restrictions. Food is being provided to everyone,” says the Minister.

To ensure better supervision at the canteen, he has connected the CCTV cameras with his iPad. On and off, he monitors the live feed . Mr. Sri Ranganatha Raju donated ₹1 crore from his pocket as an initial grant to complete the AP NGOs building. The construction was under way when he planned to start the free meals. He visited the GGH several times to oversee the progress of the work. Asked why did he choose Guntur GGH when he hails from West Godavari, the Minister said, “I am the in-charge minister of Guntur district. More so, patients from five districts come here.”

Mr. Sri Ranganatha Raju is not keen on sharing the expenditure involved. “Why should we speak about numbers when we are doing charity and providing free meals to the needy?” he asks.

He also provides free bus service including meals to the patients who visit the Ashram Hospital at Eluru (HeadQuarters of West Godavari district) from different remote areas on every Monday and Saturday. Every Friday evening, a mobile food distribution service is available free of cost for the pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple at Dwarka Tirumla by foot.