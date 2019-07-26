Vijayawada

Lyricist Indraganti dead

Noted lyricist Indraganti Srikanth Sharma passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 75 and is survived by wife Janakibala, son Mohan Krishna, and a daughter. Mohan Krishna is a well-known director in the Telugu film industry.

He began his career as a journalist in Andhra Jyothi, and later joined the All India Radio, Vijayawada, in 1976. He went on to write books and songs for many Telugu films. The lyricist has many short stories, plays, documentaries and poems to his credit.

He also penned down lyrics for quite a few Telugu films which include Krishnavatharam, Nelavanka, Rendu Jella Seetha, Puthadibomma, and Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of the lyricist. Telugu people lost a great writer and journalist, he said.

