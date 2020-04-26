Lorry driver booked for spreading virus to 25 persons

Police registered a case against the lorry driver who reportedly was responsible for the spread of coronavirus to about 25 persons in the Krishna Lanka area here. The area has been subsequently declared as a red zone.

The driver travelled to West Bengal with a load of fresh fish and from there he went to Odisha with edible oil. Later, he proceeded to East Godavari district and returned to his home here a few days ago.

The man, who did not show any symptoms, played cards and housie with his family members, friends and neighbours. A couple of days ago he tested positive and subsequently more than 20 persons associated with him were found to have contracted the disease.

“The irresponsibility of the driver has caused the spread of virus to about 25 persons. Another NRI who moved closely with his family members and friends in Karmikanagar infected more than 20 persons,” said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The Krishna Lanka police registered a case against the driver, who is undergoing treatment, under appropriate sections. Officials shifted all the persons to a quarantine centre.

Lockdown violators warned

Mr. Tirumala Rao said many people were moving around on the streets violating the lockdown rules. Despite repeated appeals, some people were coming out of homes unnecessarily.

“We are identifying those coming out of their homes using drones. Public are requested to cooperate with the officials. Police will act tough against those who violate the lockdown,” the Police Commissioner warned.