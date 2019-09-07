Long wait ends in cheer

APSRTC staff are quite happy a lot with the State government agreeing to absorb all the employees of the carrier into its fold. The much-awaited move is expected to be implemented in the next three months with the formation of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department.

"The Visakhapatnam Region of APSRTC has 1,057 buses and 970 schedules, of which the city has 655 buses and 610 schedules. There are 2,800 drivers, and an additional 90 are required. There are over 100 administrative staff and 10 bus depots in the district. We hope that a recruitment notification would be issued soon in view of the latest development," an official said.

"APSRTC is the No. 1 State Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in India with regard to the size of its fleet and assets owned such as land and workshops. The comparatively lower accident rate in A.P. can be attributed to the safety consciousness and training of RTC drivers. The losses of the corporation are due to lopsided policies of the government in allowing private operators, who throw all norms to the winds," said Ch. Narasinga Rao, CITU State president.

"Other factors include the governments not reimbursing the dues payable to the corporation, handing over profitable routes to private operators and making RTC operate on non-profitable hilly areas and rural areas in the district. Most of the private operators pay low salaries, making the drivers work overtime, which results in accidents," Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

Pending issues

"While welcoming the decision of the State government, Mr. Narasinga Rao called for addressing basic issues like reining in private operators to make public transport viable and sustainable in the long run.

"Over one-third of the buses in Visakhapatnam Region are ‘hire’ services. These buses are being withdrawn on completion of the contract period and are not being replaced. The population of the city is growing rapidly and new residential colonies are coming up. Instead of launching new services, the services on the existing routes are being pruned citing lack of Occupancy Ratio," said Y. Srinivasa Rao, State general secretary of APSRTC National Mazdoor Union (NMU).

"There are a number of engineering colleges on the outskirts of the city. These buses are utilised by students during college timings as well as by locals of the suburbs. It is wrong to claim lack of revenue based on day-to-day ticket sales as a large number of students purchase monthly passes in advance," he said.