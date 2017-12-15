Lok Satta chief shares ‘yatra’ experiences with Naidu

The State government can do wonders if the corporate responded positively for developing and improving the health and agriculture sectors in the State. The corporate companies and institutions, which benefit from the society, should pay back and contribute their mite for society, according to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Lok Satta Party (LSP) founder Jayaprakash Narayan met Mr. Naidu at Secretariat on Thursday to share his experiences during his Surajya Yatra.

Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan suggested solutions to various issues with least possible expenditure. He suggested setting up of food park in every district to augment the income of the farming community. The black gram prices plummeted to ₹4,000 per quintal due to indiscriminate imports though the price was ₹16,000 per quintal last year. The government should collect 40% tax on oil and pulses imports and give it as bonus to farmers instead of giving it Centre. If it were followed, there would not be any need for imports apart from ensuring the remunerative price to farmers, he said.

The LSP leader also wanted the government to allocate ₹3 lakh per bed in hospitals and address the issue of shortage of medicines in government hospitals.

Responding to it, Mr. Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh witnessed significant development during last three years. Despite financial constraints, the government constructed 16,000-km length roads to rural areas effectively utilising the NREGS funds. Toilets were being constructed in every school and the government was implementing Swachh Andhra programme. The corporate should come forward and take up developmental programmes as part of corporate social responsibility, he said.

Food parks

The government has already decided to set up15 food parks in the State.

Some of them were already under consideration, he said, adding the government would not stop even if the Centre doesn’t extend its support.

Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, LSP leaders Bandaru Ramamohan Rao, Dr. Pattabhi Ramaiah, Bisetti Babji, Mahila Satta leaders Rajyalakshmi and Durga and others were present.

Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan and his team visited 13 districts in the State as part of the LSP’s Surajya Yatra from September.