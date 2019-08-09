Local students qualify for State-level skill test

Meghana of Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Gayatri and Asifa of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and MS Indu of KBN College have qualified for a State-level National Anveshika Experimental Skill Test (NAEST) 2019, the preliminary round of which was held at the ALC on Thursday.

Sixty students from different colleges in Vijayawada region had taken part in the first round of the test, that aims to create interest among students in experimental physics.

Supported by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers, it was an experimental skills test organised under the guidance of H.C. Varma of IIT-Kanpur. The State-level test will be held at Vizianagaram on August 12.

The participants were asked application-oriented questions from 18 video clip shot from day-to-day life. Winners of the State-level round will qualify for a national-level competition to held at IIT Kanpur in the first week of September.

ALC Principal Fr. Victor Emmanuel, and Head of the Physics Department G. Sahaya Baskaran were among those present.