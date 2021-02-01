Local body polls: TDP-backed aspirant kidnapped, rescued

A TDP sympathiser was kidnapped allegedly by the YSRCP workers while he was proceeding to file his nomination papers for the panchayat elections at Peddaganjam village, near Chinnaganjam, in Prakasam district.
The victim, Y. Tirupati Rao (45), was allegedly whisked away in a car after he offered prayers at a temple near N.G. Padu. The police, however, rescued Mr. Tirupati Rao within hours of the incident at a place between Ongole and Chimakurthy late on Saturday and reunited him with his family members.
The Chinnaganjam police registered a case against four persons, including YSRCP leader Ankam Reddy, under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).
‘Incongruous versions’
When contacted, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told The Hindu that the Mr. Tirupati Rao was giving “incongruous versions.” “Investigation will be carried out based on merits of the case,” he added.
Meanwhile, TDP MLA from Parchur Yeluri Sambasiva Rao alleged that the ruling party leaders were forcing nominees backed by the opposition party not to file their nominations.
“They are mounting pressure on those who have entered the fray in the last two days to withdraw from the contest,” they alleged.
“Candidates backed by the TDP have filed papers in 90 gram panchayats, and they are sure to win as people are fed up with the YSRCP government,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath