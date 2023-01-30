Local artisans showcase toys, garments at ‘Stall in Mall’

January 30, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around 50 artisans from different parts of the State showcased their products at ‘Stall in Mall’, an exhibition organised by the NABARD at PVP Mall, in Vijayawada.

The 90-day expo is aimed at encouraging weavers and artisans in the State, said NABARD Chief General Manager M. R. Gopal.

NABARD District Development Manager Milind Chowsalkar said that products worth nearly ₹60 lakh were marketed so far through ‘Stall in Mall’.

‘Stall in Mall’ aims to highlight the talent of artisans, and for marketing and sales of their products at local malls, for the convenience of customers, General Manager N.S. Murthy.

“Latest designs and garments of Mangalagiri, Dharmavaram, Chirala, Pedana, Venkatagiri and other handloom villages are available in the outlets,” said a customer P. Sridevi.

V. Suresh, CEO of NGO Nestham, who motivated the artisans to take part in the expo, said that the demand for Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys that highlight Telugu tradition and culture was good.

The public response is good with a steady stream of buyers purchasing toys and interior decor material, Mr. Suresh said on Sunday.

