Loan app organisers harassment | Man ends life in Vijayawada

Manikanta borrowed ₹13,000 loan and repaid ₹27,000, but the harassment continued, say family members

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 14, 2022 13:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to bear the harassment from online loan app organisers, a twenty-four-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide at his house in Pasadampadu in the city on Thursday night.

The victim, L. Manikanta, a worker in a petrol bunk, took a ₹13,000 loan from an online loan app and repaid ₹27,000. But, the organisers were allegedly harassing him to pay more money.

On Thursday, the accused allegedly sent the morphed photographs of Manikanta and threatened to forward his nude photos to his friends, family members and other contacts on his mobile phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He reportedly resorted to suicide by hanging, said his family members, and urged the government to take measures to control loan apps in the State.

Patama Circle Inspector Mahinder said that a case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death) has been registered and investigation is on. Police seized the mobile phone, bank account and other details from the family members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Persons in distress may Dial 100 for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app