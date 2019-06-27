‘L&O has collapsed in State’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu focussed his attention on the developments in the State soon after returning from a foreign tour on Wednesday.

Condemning the killing of TDP leader Uma Yadav in Mangalagiri, Mr. Naidu said the party would stand by the bereaved family.

The meeting expressed the view that law and order collapsed in the State in the last one month. A woman belonging to the fisherman community committed suicide allegedly after she was insulted in Chinaganjam mandal in Prakasam district. Doctors were attacked in Narasaraopet. A minor girl was raped in Ongole, the TDP leaders said.

“More than 130 violent incidents took place ever since the election results were out. Six political murders were committed. The attacks on the TDP cadre are on the rise,” they pointed out. The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the DGP on Thursday.

The leaders pointed out that the government was focusing on non-priority issues. At a time when the farmers were facing severe shortage of seed, the government focussed its attention on demolishing Praja Vedika. The TDP leaders recalled that former CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had written a letter to the government in combined A.P. requesting it to regularise the land in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. After coming to power, Dr. Reddy got it regularised through his Cabinet (he went out when the Cabinet discussed the proposal). Though Dr. Reddy’s residence was an encroachment, the government did not raze it.

Dr. Reddy in Assembly stated that his father Raja Reddy had purchased 600 acres assigned by the government to SCs and STs at Idupulapaya as he was unaware of the Act that banned such a sale. “What locus standi does the CM, who violated the Assigned Lands Act, has to talk about morals?” they asked.