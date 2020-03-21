LLR, driving licence tests put off

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2020 01:31 IST

As part of attempts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Transport Department has postponed some of its key services such as conduct of the Learning Licence Test (LLR) and Driving Licence Test (DL) and vehicle transactions in three-tier offline mode, from March 21 (Saturday) to April 5.

A statement issued by the Transport Commissioner P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the rescheduled dates would be informed to the applicants after April 1.

He said in response to a request made by financiers, 3-tier transactions were being allowed till March 31, business related to vehicle registration had been put off from March 21 till April 5.

The department, to the maximum possible extend, would discourage entry of visitors to the office and would ensure proper sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of frequently touched surfaces.

The Commissioner asked the employees to exercise self-discipline and avoid coming to office in case of illness or any remote symptoms of the virus.