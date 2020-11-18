Vijayawada

Liquor smuggling racket busted

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni and Additional SP Arif Hafeez with the seized liquor stock in Guntur.   | Photo Credit: T. Vijayakumar

The Guntur Rural Police busted an inter-State liquor smuggling racket and seized 4,020 bottles being illegally smuggled from Goa to Guntur through Kurnool.

Superintendent of Police of Guntur Rural Vishal Gunni said the bottles were hidden in a truck carrying washing machines, and the vehicle was intercepted at Anjaneyaswamy Temple, near Savalyapuram, on the National Highway - 455 on Tuesday. The police said two persons, Shaik Mahaboob Basha(40) and Odigam Venkat Rao(25), from Savalyapuram mandal were arrested and investigation was on to probe the links from Goa.

Later, the seized liquor was brought to Guntur. In a press conference, Mr. Vishal said the detailed investigation would bring more facts into light.

