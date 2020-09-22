Liquor hidden in car seized

CHITTOOR

22 September 2020 08:20 IST

In a joint operation, the Chowdepalle police and a special party of the Special Enforcement Bureau on Monday seized 250 carton packs of liquor from Karnataka and confiscated a car, besides arresting one person on the outskirts.

The accused concealed the liquor in a specially designed cavity attached to the vehicle doors. The police registered a case. Additional SP (SEB) Y. Rishant Reddy told the media that in view of the growing incidence of liquor smuggling across the border, surveillance was mounted at all the check posts along with night patrol.

