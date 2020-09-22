Vijayawada

Liquor hidden in car seized

In a joint operation, the Chowdepalle police and a special party of the Special Enforcement Bureau on Monday seized 250 carton packs of liquor from Karnataka and confiscated a car, besides arresting one person on the outskirts.

The accused concealed the liquor in a specially designed cavity attached to the vehicle doors. The police registered a case. Additional SP (SEB) Y. Rishant Reddy told the media that in view of the growing incidence of liquor smuggling across the border, surveillance was mounted at all the check posts along with night patrol.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 8:21:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/liquor-hidden-in-car-seized/article32665444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story