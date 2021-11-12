Light to moderate rain in Krishna

Vijayawada

12 November 2021 07:21 IST

The city witnessed light rainfall on Thursday due to the low pressure area which later turned into depression in the Bay of Bengal. Other parts of the districts witnessed light to moderate rainfall.

According to Krishna district officials, as of morning 2 mm rainfall occurred in Vijayawada Urban and Rural mandala. Coastal mandals witnessed up to 10mm rainfall during the past 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. on November 11.

Nagayalanka recorded 10 mm rainfall, while Machilipatnam and Kruthivennu mandals recorded 8 mm rainfall.

Mandals in western part of the district witnessed no rainfall. The district received an average of 2.5 mm rainfall during the past day.

Later in the day, the city witnessed a few spells of rainfall.