Libraries still hold charm for city readers

Even as other cities report a distinct trend of people hooked on to e-books, citizens of Vijayawada still seem to prefer physical books. In the era of kindle and audio books, people are still walking into the libraries here. There are at least 200-250 regular readers visiting two libraries, Sarvothama Grandhalayam and Gutthikonda Achiah Dharma Granthalayam, which is quite a good number as most of these books are usually just a click away.

Anitha, a librarian at Sarvothama Granthalayam, said that “Around five new readers register for membership every day. The choice of books is different in various age groups. Children prefer story books, comics, most women prefer novels, devotional books and the elderly read newspapers and magazines. Students preparing for competitive examinations are more.”

Book donation

She also adds that they conduct free book donation programme every year. These books are usually collected from people who don’t read them any more and are given to those who are interested. “Over the past five years the readership has been steadily increasing. Though there are people who opt for online platforms, still the number of readers coming to libraries have not decreased,” said another librarian, Ramesh working at Ģutthikonda Achiah Dharma Grandhalayam. The people reading English or Telugu literature books, novels are fewer in number and these books are generally taken home. Most of the students come in groups to prepare for competitive exams in the reading halls.

Sudhakar Reddy, a chemistry lecturer said: “I usually read books on chemistry. Whenever I get time I visit the library and sometimes I would like to read devotional books too. I prefer reading in the library because of the congenial environment and also to socialise with other people.”