‘Let govt. employees’ children attend govt. schools’

If there are hurdles in implementation of Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right to Education Act, which mandates private, unaided schools to keep aside at least 25% of their entry-level seats for children belonging to disadvantaged sections, Andhra Pradesh should replicate the Uttar Pradesh High Court judgement in Sudhir Agarwal case, said social activist Sandeep Pandey, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pandey was invited to make a presentation at the fourth meeting of the expert committee on reforms in education sector held in city.

The UP HC verdict in Sudhir Agarwal case makes it mandatory for government employees in that State to send their children to government-run schools. Agarwal’s case was referred to, when Mr. Pandey was responding to a member who said that a few private schools had obtained a court stay on implementation of two Government Orders related to Section 12 (1) (C) of the RtE.

Citing the Supreme Court order that no stay is valid for more than six months, he said the government should have it vacated. “This is even more important in view of the fact that A.P. has fifth worst literacy rate in the country, after Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Telangana.”

The quality of education in government schools has gone down because people responsible for running these schools do not care to improve it as their own children don’t study here. “Make it mandatory to send their children to these schools and the standards will automatically go up,” he said.

Referring to the National Education Policy, Mr. Pandey said it talks about the innovative concept of creating a school complex recommended by the Kothari Commission (1964-1966) but it is silent on its concept of ‘Common School System’ which says that no child can be denied admission by any school in the neighbourhood, irrespective of his/her social or economic background.

Mr. Pandey is the co-founder of ‘Asha for Education’ which works to catalyse socio-economic change through education for underprivileged children.