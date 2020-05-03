Lessons from COVID: teaching to go online

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted academic plans of students who wanted to go abroad for their higher studies. To cater to their needs, the government has asked universities in the State to introduce new and exciting courses and also to increase the number of seats to accommodate them.

Leveraging technology for a gradual drift towards the online mode of education is another area of focus. “We plan to frame the curriculum in a way that allows 20-25% of the teaching in the online mode,” Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, told The Hindu on Saturday.

Pointing to the fact that the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had pushed the world on to the digital space, the Minister said now that the teachers and students were slowly getting used to online teaching and learning, the government was keen on taking it to the next level.

To give traction to the proposal, it was also contemplating establishment of a ‘Digital and Online Education’ wing in the Department of Higher Education. But to take up a mammoth project of imparting online education on nearly 10 million students (including high school, Intermediate, degree, UG and PG) is a big challenge.

Challenges galore

Almost 70% to 80 % of the primary and upper primary students in government schools come from mandals and villages that have connectivity issue.

“We need to first build adequate infrastructure,” admits Mr. Suresh, adding that it would increase the student enrolment ratio and also pupil attendance “as students will attend classes sitting at home.”

Seen as the best suited in the present circumstances, the department was already implementing programmes such as Vidyamrutham under which classroom lessons to senior students through television channel and Vidya Kalasam, classes broadcast by radio. A teacher-training programme called Abhyasa was also in progress.

“There are 20 to 24 online platforms available and we have asked the Vice Chancellors of universities to make use of them to complete the syllabus,” said the Minister.

10th class exams

Conducting 10th class exams is an immediate challenge. “Students are losing focus and the delay is adding to the confusion of the students and their worried parents. We are eager to release the schedule at the earliest,” said Mr. Suresh.

For Intermediate exams, which are over, he said the spot evaluation, which was postponed due to the pandemic, would be completed by small groups maintaining physical distancing.

UGC guidelines

According to the UGC guidelines, the new academic calendar for second and third year students of graduation will start from August 1, while for the first year students, it will start on September 1.

The Minister said the State would more or less follow the same guidelines.

All educational institutions had been asked to complete the syllabus and also conduct exams by July and the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) would be held immediately after the lockdown was lifted.