Leopards’ movement worries villages

People of half a dozen hamlets in Kurabalakota mandal bordering the forests of Karnataka are on the edge after two leopards reportedly killed livestock during the last couple of days.
Forest officials have confirmed the movement of two leopards at the fringe villages at the foot of a hill near Kurabalakota.
The villagers deplored that after being hit hard economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of livestock adds to the woes.
According to information, two leopards were repeatedly sighted in the forest fringe villages. As cattle herders mostly depend on wild grass in the adjoining forests, they are a worried lot.
Deputy Range Officer (Madanapalle) Madan Mohan said that field staff was sent to verify the facts in the affected villages. “The jungle terrain is so vast on both sides of Madanapalle range and Karnataka,” he said.
Meanwhile, field officials observed that their visit to the rural side revealed that though there was a movement of leopards, there was no sign of the wild animals attacking the livestock.
Note of caution
“It is possible that some miscreants might have taken away the sheep during the recent festivals. This might have been mistaken for leopards killing them. We have cautioned the villagers of forested belt not to keep their livestock outside for a considerable period,” a staff member said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath