ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Metrology officials conduct raids

October 29, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cases booked against fish vendors for deceiving the public

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on Mahanty Fish Market and Payakapuram Rythu Bazaar, in Vijayawada on October 29.

The Legal Metrology inspectors arranged ‘Dharma Katas’ at the fish and rythu bazaars to crosscheck the products procured by the customers, said Vijayawada Deputy Controller Krishna Chaitanya.

The officials noticed that the traders were using spurious weighing machines and deceiving the consumers at Mahanty Fish Market.

Cases have been registered against the traders, the Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US