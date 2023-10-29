Legal Metrology officials conduct raids

October 29, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on Mahanty Fish Market and Payakapuram Rythu Bazaar, in Vijayawada on October 29.

The Legal Metrology inspectors arranged ‘Dharma Katas’ at the fish and rythu bazaars to crosscheck the products procured by the customers, said Vijayawada Deputy Controller Krishna Chaitanya.

The officials noticed that the traders were using spurious weighing machines and deceiving the consumers at Mahanty Fish Market.

Cases have been registered against the traders, the Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology said.

