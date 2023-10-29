HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legal Metrology officials conduct raids

Cases booked against fish vendors for deceiving the public

October 29, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on Mahanty Fish Market and Payakapuram Rythu Bazaar, in Vijayawada on October 29.

The Legal Metrology inspectors arranged ‘Dharma Katas’ at the fish and rythu bazaars to crosscheck the products procured by the customers, said Vijayawada Deputy Controller Krishna Chaitanya.

The officials noticed that the traders were using spurious weighing machines and deceiving the consumers at Mahanty Fish Market.

Cases have been registered against the traders, the Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology said.

Related Topics

Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.