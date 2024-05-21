GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legal Metrology officials book 224 cases against LPG dealers, electrical shops

The officers verified the weighing instruments, short filling of packages, short weighment of commodities, charging more than MRP and other violations of packaged commodities.

May 21, 2024 - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The teams conducted 386 inspections and booked 224 cases for violating the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules. File

File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Officials of the Legal Metrology department conducted raids on LPG dealers, grocery shops, electrical and hardware traders across the State on Monday.

The teams conducted 386 inspections, and booked 224 cases for violating the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules, said Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Secretary, H. Arun Kumar.

Raids were conducted at Visakhapatnam, Tekkali, Ichhapuram, Amalapuram, Kovvur, Nandigama, Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor and Nandyala. The officers verified the weighing instruments, short filling of packages, short weighment of commodities, charging more than MRP and other violations of packaged commodities.

Consumers may call Help Line No.1967 or can mail their complaints or suggestions to clm-ap@nic.in, Mr. Arun Kumar said.

