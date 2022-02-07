Left parties oppose Karad’s visit to Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

07 February 2022 08:03 IST

They say Union govt. has not allocated funds to State for last 8 years

The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) jointly organised a protest opposing the visit of Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad to the city on Sunday.

‘Go back Kishanrao Karad’, ‘down down Modi government’, rented the air as the leaders staged a protest to highlight the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the recently presented Union Budget.

Advertising

Advertising

CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao, CPI Donepudi Sankar and others said that the Union government was not allocating any funds to Andhra Pradesh for the last eight years.

There was no mention of A.P. in the Union Budget. The Central government was not willing to accept the existence of A.P., they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who promised to build the capital wasn’t allocating a single paise for its contruction and development. Despite the injustice, the BJP leaders were organising intellectuals’ meet on the Union Budget. It was a big shame, they said.

The onus lies on Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring all political parties and people organizations onto a single platform and mount pressure on the Central Government.

They said former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should raise his voice against the Modi government.

All political parties should wage a united struggle against the Central government. If required, a bandh should be organised, they said.