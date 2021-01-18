LED bulbs to be distributed from February in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

18 January 2021 09:25 IST

Krishna among 5 districts across country where ‘Gram Ujala’ scheme will be launched

The State government is planning to distribute LED bulbs to households in the rural areas of Krishna district with the support of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) as part of its objective to promote energy efficiency from next month. The EESL will invest around ₹450 crore to distribute four high-quality LED bulbs to each family for the replacement of conventional and inefficient bulbs.

EESL will inaugurate the ‘Gram Ujala’ scheme in five districts: Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vadnagar (Gujarat), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Arrah (Bihar) in February.

Krishna district has been selected for distribution of 8.84 lakh LED bulbs in villages. Energy Secretary N. Srikant said LED was a highly energy-efficient lighting technology and that residential LEDs consume 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

