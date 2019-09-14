Learner’s licences issued to police personnel in special drive

The Krishna district police on Friday launched a special drive at the District Police Grounds here, issuing driving licence to the police personnel.

The police have identified a total of 727 police personnel in different cadres, who don’t have driving licence.

“The special drive to issue the driving licence to our personnel is to ensure that the men in uniform should practise the existing guidelines of the safety. The majority of those died in the road accidents did not have the driving licence in Krishna district,” said Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu.

Transport Minister Perni Nani has appealed the police personnel and others to comply with the road safety guidelines.

According to an official release, the Road Transport Department authorities on Friday issued the Learner’s Licence Registration (LLR) documents, promising that those who passed the driving test would be given the licence within a month.