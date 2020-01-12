Learn AI, signal processing, Governor tells students

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and signal processing are essential and students should gain a grip on these subjects, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said.

He was addressing AISP’ 20, an IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing, organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, in association with the IEEE chapter of Guntur subsection and IEEE Hyderabad section.

The organisers received 143 papers from across the world, which were scrutinised by reviewers from 35 countries, and 60 full-length papers were selected for oral presentation and six extended abstracts for poster presentation.

Math Works Pvt Ltd India and IEEE Signal Processing and Communication chapter of Hyderabad are conducting a workshop each.

VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor D. Sudhakar, General Chair, AISP, Santanu Mandal, Vice-Chairman IEEE Hyderabad Amit Kumar, University Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar, and others were present.