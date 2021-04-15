Leaders vow to continue fight against inequalities in society

Prakasam Collector P. Bhaskar garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Ongole on Wednesday.

ONGOLE

15 April 2021 10:44 IST

They pay tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

Leaders of all political hues paid glowing tributes to Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Leading the activists in paying floral tributes at the statue of the Dalit icon near Prakasam Bhavan, District Collector P. Bhaskar said Ambedkarism was always relevant to combat inequalities of all kinds in the society.

The activists, including Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti leader U. Brahmaiah Madiga, vowed to contribute their mite to end inequalities, a cause dear to Dr. Ambedkar.

Advertising

Advertising

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sripathi Prakasam underscored the need for extending the benefits of reservation to the private sector. The quota regime enshrined in the Constitution had been infringed upon in the wake of the large-scale privatisation of public sector units by the Narendra Modi government, he said.

At the TTD’s Mahati auditorium in Tirupati, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy hailed him as a towering personality and his ideology as globally acclaimed, having relevance even a century. BJP State president Somu Veerraju, co in-charge Sunil Deodhar and by-election candidate K. Ratnaprabha also garlanded the statue.

Kadapa

At Yogi Vemana University, Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad garlanded his statue and recalled major events from Dr. Ambedkar’s life that proved to be a turning point for the nation.