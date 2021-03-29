Lay roads in tribal areas, BJP urges government

VIZIANAGARAM

29 March 2021 09:57 IST

BJP senior leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju on Sunday urged the government to improve road network in the tribal areas of Parvatipuram division of Vizianagaram district immediately to provide easy access for the inhabitants to the nearby mandals and towns.

Speaking to the media here along with former MLA Nimmaka Jayaraju, he said that optimum utilisation of the ST sub-plan funds would help improve the road network in hilly areas. Mr. Sanyasi Raju said that pregnant women had to be carried physically to the hospitals in nearby urban areas in emergencies, in the absence of roads for movement of vehicles. He lauded Mr. Nimmaka Jayaraju’s efforts in ensuring victory for the BJP-backed candidates in several panchayats of Kurupam constituency.

