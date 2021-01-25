Launch of schemes marks dairy founder’s death anniversary

Corpus fund will be created for the benefit of retired employees: Sangam Dairy chairman

Sangam Dairy has launched several welfare schemes under the DVC Abhaya for the benefit of milk producers at large, staff of the milk societies and centres and also to producers marking the 27th vardhanti of former Minister and founder of Sangam Dairy Dhillpalla Veeraiah Chowdary.

Sangam Dairy chairman and former MLA D. Narendra Kumar said that the board took a unanimous decision to launch welfare schemes under the DVC Abhaya.

Keeping in mind the welfare of milk producers, the dairy proposed to pay ₹ 50,000 to the family members of milk producers of societies and centres. This scheme was now extended to the milk producers of the vendor points also. Out of the annual premium of ₹270, ₹90 is borne by dairy as subsidy, ₹90 by society / centre /vendor point and only ₹90 is contributed by the milk producer. Any milk producer can join the scheme directly by contributing ₹180 and become a member in the scheme, said Mr. Narendra Kumar.

Under the employee’s retirement benefit fund, the staff working in societies, centres and vendor points contribute ₹100 per month to a society to be formed for the purpose.

The contributions go to a corpus fund created for the purpose and maintainable by the society. The persons desiring to enroll in the scheme should be 18 years of age and should have working experience of 20 years in the society / center / vendor points.

Under the death relief fund, all presidents, staff of societies and centres contribute ₹50 in case of a death of a president or staff member. Thus a huge amount is pooled and paid to the heirs of the deceased person.

The dairy, on its behalf, pays an additional sum of ₹ 20,000 to the family of the deceased. The vendors of the district and other districts should have supplied milk continuously for the last one year to enroll in the scheme.

Price increase

Later, the chairman announced that the milk price (kg fat rate) of buffalo milk would be increased to ₹655 from February 2, 2021.