Land reforms gain the tech edge

Commissioner of Survey, Settlements and Land Records Ch. Vijay Mohan on Friday launched the Revenue (Land Administration) Department websites for Online Revenue Court Management System (ORCMS) - www.orcms.ap.gov.in, and Online Legal Cases Management System (OLCMS) that facilitate better implementation of land reforms.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Mohan said the online systems help in sorting out issues related to Adangal certificates in an expeditious manner and pave the way for greater accountability and transparency in the functioning of the department. Officials at the grassroots level, from the tahsildar to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, would be seamlessly connected, which enables them to take quick decisions to improve efficiencies, he said and called for streamlining of the revenue code management system. Commissioner (appeals) and Inspector General (stamps and registration) P. Venkatarami Reddy said the irregularities in agricultural land administration could be brought down to near zero due to the ongoing reforms, which also eliminated the scope for litigation in matters dealt with by the Department of Stamps and Registration. Joint Secretary K. Sarada Devi and Additional Secretary M. Jagannadham spoke.