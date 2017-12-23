KVP raises bifurcation issue in Rajya Sabha

Congress Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao moved a Private Member Resolution on the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act in the House of Elders in New Delhi on Friday.

The resolution lists all the “additional assurances” the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made at the time of passing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill on February 20, 2014.

Top on the list of assurances is the conferring of Special Category Status (SCS) on A.P. for a period of five years followed by “executing” and completing the Polavaram project on expedient public interest by obtaining all required clearances and completing resettlement and rehabilitation works.

The third assurance given by the PM was establishing a separate railway zone for A.P.

After listing the assurances, the resolution points out that the Government of India is yet to implement fully the provisions of the Act and fulfil the assurances given by the PM on the floor of the House.

The resolution also gives details of the special package granted to the State instead of SCS.

The resolution was admitted on Friday, according to a press release from Dr. Ramachandra Rao.

‘Evasive response’

YSR Congress member of the Rajya Sabha V. Vijayasai Reddy in a separate press release said Railway Minister Piyush Goel provided an “evasive” answer to his question on the setting up of railway zone. The MP said the Minister evaded an answer.