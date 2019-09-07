Kurnool has its own set of issues

News of the APSRTC’s merger with the State government has generated a lukewarm response in Kurnool, with locals sceptical of the decision having any far-reaching impact at the ground level.

Auto-rickshaw drivers rule the roost in Kurnool, with an estimated 25,000 three-wheelers plying on the city roads. Officials said they have dedicated a lane on major thoroughfares solely to accommodate auto-rickshaws in a bid to ease traffic flow.

Locals demand the introduction of city buses to end the monopoly created by auto-rickshaw drivers. "All we want is city buses. Kurnool city does not have any city buses right now, and the void is being filled by auto-rickshaws," said M. Shyam, a resident of Kurnool.

"The introduction of buses in Kurnool city would reduce the number of auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers on the streets. Apart from that, there is a severe lack of parking spaces in the city. The parking issue would also be resolved if the government decides to introduce buses in the city," Mr. Shyam said.

Money matters

District APSRTC authorities told The Hindu that it would not be viable to introduce city buses in Kurnool as the city is relatively small and the population low. "The carrier would incur significant losses as the buses cannot cover enough distance and carry enough people to make profits," an official said.

However, buses that ply to other parts of the district make a few stops in the city which give the locals some respite.

Locals however lament that they are fleeced by the auto-rickshaw drivers, who charge a minimum fare of ₹15 for even a small distance. "If city buses are unviable, the government should think of some form of public transport for the city," locals said.