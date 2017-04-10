KRU VC launches Tree of Life motif

Krishna University Vice Chancellor S. Rama Krishna Rao on Sunday launched a Kalamkari wall hanger which was titled ‘Tree of Life’, a motif in various mythologies, at Pedana in Krishna district.

Renowned wooden block maker K. Gangadhar and his brother K. Narasaiah have created 212 wooden blocks, enabling the artisans to bring out a wall hanger with the Tree of Life motif on a fabric in Machilipatnam Kalamkari style.

The motif is 45 inches high and 75 inches wide. The two wooden block makers strived for two months to carve out the motif. “The credit in giving a shape to the Tree of Life on the fabric goes to the block printers, whose intelligence can be measured based on the perfectness in the printing process”, opined Mr. Gangadhar.

Interaction with experts

Mr. Gangadhar and his team presented a demonstration, explaining technical aspects and easy ways to understand the printing technique to the budding Kalamkari artisans.

Professor Rama Krishna Rao opined that creations like the Tree of Life would help draw global attention from the art lovers, apart from promoting the rural art form. School of Planning and Architecture (Delhi) Professor N. Sridharan, who had earlier created Buddhist series in Kalamkari in collaboration with Pitchuka Varun Kumar, was also present here. Mr. Varun Kumar is a techie turned Kalamkari artisan who strives to promote and conserve the art form.