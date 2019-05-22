Krishnaiah sees bidto reduce quota of BCsin panchayat polls

National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah alleged that the State government was conspiring to reduce the reservation quota for Backward Classes in the forthcoming Gram Panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections from 34% to 27%.

In a release, Mr. Krishnaiah alleged the Chief Secretary and Panchayat Raj Secretary were misleading people citing a ruling of the Supreme Court whereas the same SC has allowed an increase in reservation quota if there is a proper census of BC population.

He said, the SC ruling being cited by the government came in 2010 and it was not implemented in 2013 panchayat and 2014 MPTC, ZPTC elections and questioned why was the government keen on it now.

He said that the issue can be addressed in two alternative ways but the government is unanimously going ahead with the decision of decreasing the quota. If the government goes for elections with decreased quota BCs will revolt, he said.

He said that the 34% quota was given based on the BC population which was 52% of the State population. There is no rationality in the argument of capping political reservation at 50% while the same is needed in reservations for education and jobs.