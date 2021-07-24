Krishna SP launches ‘Prati Roju Spandana’

MACHILIPATNAM

24 July 2021 09:46 IST

Official to meet petitioners from 12 to 1 p.m. regularly

To take the police closer to the public, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal launched ‘Prati Roju Spandana’ programme at the District Police Headquarters here on Friday.

As part of the programme, the SP will meet the petitioners from 12 to 1 p.m. regularly. Steps would be taken to clear the complaints received, Mr. Kaushal said.

‘Prati Roju Spandana’ was launched to make the police extend better service. Stern action would be taken against the police officers, who neglect, ill-treat or delay filing of cases and rendering justice to the victims, the SP warned.

He released the poster ‘Prati Roju Spandana’, and received complaints from the public at his office on Friday. Speaking on the occasion,

Mr. Kaushal said residents, who were staying in other districts and States, could also lodge complaints under the programme.

Victims could post their petitions in Krishna district police Whatsapp No.9182990135, and can speak to officers by dialling Control Room No.08672-254200, Mr. Siddharth said.

“Petitions received in ‘Prati Roju Spandana’ would be sent to the officers concerned. The officers, including the SP, ASPs and the DSPs will speak to the victims online,” the SP said and met the petitioners on the first day.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satyanarayana, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Dharmendra, Bharat Mataji, Masum Basha, Rajeev Kumar, Murali krishna, Vijay Kumar and other officers participated in the programme.