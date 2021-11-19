Koti Deepotsavam held at Dokiparru temple

Sudha Reddy participating in Koti Deepotsavam at Sri Bhoo Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru in Krishna district on November 18, 2021.

Dokiparru

19 November 2021 07:19 IST

Koti Vattika Deepotsavam was held on Thursday to mark Karthika deepotsavam at Sri Bhoo Sametha Sri Venkateswaraswamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Gudlavalleru Mandal of Krishna district.

The event was supervised by the founding trustees of the temple P.V. Krishna Reddy and his wife, Sudha Reddy. Archana and special pujas were performed in the morning.

Before the Koti Vattika Dipotsavam, Ms. Sudha Reddy inaugurated the newly established Goshala. Devotees can now perform “Go Seva” at the Dokiparru Mahakshetram on every pounnami (full moon day).

