Kondamudu-Perecharla road declared national highway

Gazette notification issued declaring two roads as National Highways

In what could be a game changer for the Palnadu region, the Centre has declared two major roads in the backward region as National Highways, opening up access to farmers, traders and people in the region to the district headquarters of Guntur and ensuring a hassle-free journey to Hyderabad.

The region is known for its commercial crops such as chilli and cotton and for the presence of cement industries near Gurazala and Macherla.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport on Tuesday issued a notification declaring road as highway starting from the junction with NH-167A near Kondamudu near Piduguralla connecting Rajupalem, Reddigudem, Sattenapalli, Medikonduru and terminating at its junction with NH-544 D near Perecharla in A.P.

The second national highway No 167 AD starts from its junction with NH-167A near Dachepalli connecting Gurazala, Rentachintala, Paluvai junction and terminating at its junction with NH-565 near Macherla.