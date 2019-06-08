KLU to offer coaching for competitive exams

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) has launched ‘KL Academy of Competitive Exams’ (KL-ACE) for its students.

Jana Sena leader and retired Maharashtra cadre IPS officer V.V. Lakshminarayana and KLU vice-president Koneru Raja Hareen inaugurated the academy on the university campus at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district on Friday.

KL-ACE would offer coaching for students for Civils, prepare aspirants for jobs in various State, Central government and public sector units, CAT, GATE, GRE, UGC-NET and other competitive examinations, said Mr. Hareen.

“The academy, which is the first of its kind in the country, will offer coaching for about 25 competitive exams,” Mr. Hareen said.

KLU vice-chancellor L.S.S. Reddy said the institution would offer training for students for pursuing higher education and for preparing them for competitive exams, as per their choice.

In-service bureaucrats, guest speakers, toppers in various competitive examinations and experts would give lectures and guide the students for achieving success, said KL-ACE head A. Satish.