Vijayawada

KLU to offer coaching for competitive exams

Koneru Lakshmaiah University vice-president K. Raja Hareen (centre) announcing the launch of KL-Academy of Competitive Exams, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Koneru Lakshmaiah University vice-president K. Raja Hareen (centre) announcing the launch of KL-Academy of Competitive Exams, in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

more-in

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) has launched ‘KL Academy of Competitive Exams’ (KL-ACE) for its students.

Jana Sena leader and retired Maharashtra cadre IPS officer V.V. Lakshminarayana and KLU vice-president Koneru Raja Hareen inaugurated the academy on the university campus at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district on Friday.

KL-ACE would offer coaching for students for Civils, prepare aspirants for jobs in various State, Central government and public sector units, CAT, GATE, GRE, UGC-NET and other competitive examinations, said Mr. Hareen.

“The academy, which is the first of its kind in the country, will offer coaching for about 25 competitive exams,” Mr. Hareen said.

KLU vice-chancellor L.S.S. Reddy said the institution would offer training for students for pursuing higher education and for preparing them for competitive exams, as per their choice.

In-service bureaucrats, guest speakers, toppers in various competitive examinations and experts would give lectures and guide the students for achieving success, said KL-ACE head A. Satish.

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
universities and colleges
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 11:07:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/klu-to-offer-coaching-for-competitive-exams/article27694312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story