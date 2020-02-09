Vijayawada

KLU bags QS I-Guage diamond rating

Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed-to-be University (KLU) secured diamond rating given by global institution QS I-Guage, said the university vice-president K. Raja Hareen.

Addressing newsmen here on Saturday, he said KLU, which was giving priority for research, e-learning methods and placements, received the certification from the organisation.

