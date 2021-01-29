Vijayawada

KL engineering entrance exam from March 8

KL deemed to be University vice-chancellor L.S.S. Reddy has announced the schedule for the first phase of the online entrance examination which will be conducted on March 8, 9 and 10 for admission into engineering courses at the Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses for the upcoming academic year.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Reddy said that the entrance exams were conducted every year to encourage merit students. He said that classes would resume on the campus from February 1.

