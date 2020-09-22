Kin run from pillar to post to get death certificate

ANANTAPUR

22 September 2020 08:31 IST

Family members of a construction labourer, who died at the entrance of the Government General Hospital here on July 24, are having to run from pillar to post to get his death certificate.

The patient, Raju, hailing from Dharmavaram, had died due to shortness of breath after battling for life for six hours on the GGH premises here, with no one attending to him.

On approaching the Anantapur Municipal Corporation for death certificate, the family was told that they had not received any report from the GGH. On enquiring with the GGH, they denied having any such report saying as he was not admitted to the hospital, they did not have any connection with it.

On Monday, Raju’s kin visited the District Collector’s office seeking their help to get them the death certificate, through which they could avail the death benefits.