Kidnap case: manhunt launched for suspect

The Telangana and the Andhra Pradesh police are in search for a dossier criminal, I. Ravi Shekar, who allegedly kidnapped a B. Pharmacy student of Hyderabad.

A resident of Kankipadu on Vijayawada outskirts, Ravi Shekar was involved in 25 cases in the limits of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

A few days ago, the dossier criminal allegedly lured a student and escaped with the girl. Following a complaint lodged by her family members, the Hyderabad police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the kidnapper.

The Telangana police picked up Ravi Shekar’s family members and are questioning them.

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the Telangana police approached the Vijayawada police seeking help in detecting the kidnap case.

“We are cooperating with the Telangana police to arrest the dossier criminal and rescue the girl. Ravi Shekar was wanted in many cases here,” the Police Commissioner said.