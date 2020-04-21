Vijayawada

KIA Motors India, Arjas Steel employees’ gesture

KIA Motors India, Erramanchi manufacturing facility in Anantapur district.

The KIA Motors India Legal Department Head Jude Lee on Monday handed over one lakh surgical masks to medical, paramedical and police personnel during the COVID-19 operations.

Handing over the consignment to District Tourism Officer V. Vijayalakshmi, in the presence of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, the company assured the district administration of all help during this difficult time. The cost of the surgical masks was ₹15.80 lakh

The Tadipatri-based Arjas Steel Private Limited employees contributed ₹10 lakh toward the relief operations in Anantapur district and the company gave a matching grant of ₹10 lakhs.

Arajas Steel representative said it had also ordered five ventilators for GGH at a cost of ₹25 lakh and would very soon get them installed there. In addition to this, the company representative K.M. Ram had handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday as its contribution for CM’s Relief Fund, Mr. Devraj said. Meanwhile, the A.F. Ecology Centre handed over sanitisers, gloves and face masks valued at ₹5 lakh to the disrict authorities.

