Key role for farmers in agri development, says Minister

Every crop cultivated in the State should be registered in the E-crop, says K. Kannababu.

Vijayawada

31 July 2021 09:03 IST

‘They are providing valuable inputs through AABs’

Farmers are being roped in to make the delivery of agricultural services more effective, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has said.

“More than one lakh farmers are involved in the development process. They are giving their valuable suggestions to the government through the Agriculture Advisory Boards (AABs),” Mr. Kannababu said, while addressing an awareness meeting organised for the chairpersons of the district-level advisory boards here on Friday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to the agriculture sector, and setting up of four-tier – village, mandal, district and State – advisory boards was a step in that direction, the Minister said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the initiative of setting up the AABs with farmers as chairpersons with a view to having persons with sound knowledge of agriculture practices at their helm, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The advisory boards were aimed at effective implementation of agricultural services to the farmers, he said.

“More than one lakh experienced farmers are giving suggestions to the government through the boards. The meetings of the boards should be conducted at regular intervals, and the minutes should also be recorded. The agriculture officials should take up the responsibility,” he said.

Every crop cultivated in the State should be registered under the E-crop. For this, necessary facilities were provided at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

“Farmers should desist from cultivating paddy under borewells. The boards can give their suggestions on agriculture, horticulture, silk, and prawn culture and such other issues. The suggestions will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister,” the Minister said.

Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malkondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, and Marketing Commissioner Pradyumna were among the officials present on the occasion.