Kasibugga CI Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao felicitated

Minister for Fisheries and Horticulture Sidiri Appala Raju on Sunday felicitated Kasibugga Circle Inspector Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao for achieving digital transformation award for successful introduction of e-beat system in Palasa and Kasibugga.

He said the optimum utilisation of technology would help the Police Department to serve people better.

“The QR (quick response) based e-beat system is helping higher officials to know the ground level patrolling on real-time basis.”

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar’s encouragement made him to concentrate on e-beat system which was successfully implemented in Bengaluru and other major cities.