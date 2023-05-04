ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka polls: liquor, ganja worth over Rs. 12 cr seized at border, says DGP

May 04, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police have set up 57 integrated checkposts in 44 bordering mandals

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that the police department has set up 57 integrated check-posts at the Andhra-Karnataka border areas in Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor and Annamayya districts in view of the implementation of election code of conduct in Karnataka.

In a release, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that there were 47 police stations in 44 mandals of the bordering districts, 19 Special Enforcement Bureau stations and 57 integrated check-posts that would focus on the illegal transport of liquor and money.

He said that 3,416 litres of non-duty paid liquor was seized in 200 cases, while 958 litres of arrack was destroyed in 33 cases and 4,936 kg of ganja was seized in 158 cases. The seized liquor and ganja were worth about ₹12.66 crore.

He said over 748 persons were bound over and 16 non-bailable warrants were issued. He said 517 arms were deposited by the license holders with the police. He added that 55 cordon and search operations were conducted so far.

