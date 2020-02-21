Vijayawada

Kapu outfit condemns remarks on Pawan

Sri Krishnadevaraya Kapu Sangham leaders Nageswara Rao and Siva Kumar strongly condemned the remarks made by MLA Jogi Ramesh on Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.

“The remarks made by Mr. Ramesh appear to be aimed at provocating the Kapu community to gain political mileage. The YSR Congress Party leaders are sowing hatred between the Backward Classes and other communities,” a press release said.

‘Take action’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take action against his party leaders for vitiating the peaceful atmosphere, the Kapu Sangham leaders demanded.

