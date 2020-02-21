Kapu outfit condemns remarks on Pawan

Sri Krishnadevaraya Kapu Sangham leaders Nageswara Rao and Siva Kumar strongly condemned the remarks made by MLA Jogi Ramesh on Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.
“The remarks made by Mr. Ramesh appear to be aimed at provocating the Kapu community to gain political mileage. The YSR Congress Party leaders are sowing hatred between the Backward Classes and other communities,” a press release said.
‘Take action’
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take action against his party leaders for vitiating the peaceful atmosphere, the Kapu Sangham leaders demanded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.