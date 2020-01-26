Vijayawada

Kanna to DGP: give protection to Hindus

A BJP delegation led by its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana submitted a memorandum to DGP Gautam Sawang at the latter’s office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday requesting him to provide protection to Hindus and party cadres and their properties from certain outfits aggrieved by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR).

Mr. Lakshmianaranya alleged that Hindus and BJP leaders and cadres were being intimidated, and their properties vandalised by some organisations.

Such incidents took place at Tenali, Nandigama, Adoni, Kadiri, Nellore, Kadapa and other places, he said. These actions deprived the right to freedom of expression. The Police Department should take steps to maintain law and order, he appealed.

