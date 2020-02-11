Vijayawada

Kanna Lakshminarayana opposes power tariff hike

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has objected to the hike in power tariff, saying that it will burden the people, particularly the middle classes who are reeling under the impact of the rise in RTC bus fares and petroleum prices. He commented on Twitter that the State government did not have an idea how to improve its financial position. It was making the masses shell down huge sums in the form of various taxes.

