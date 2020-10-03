Kakinada to get cycling track under Smart City Mission

It will cover major parks in the city: MP

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha on Friday said that a dedicated cycling track would be developed connecting all popular spots in the city, encouraging the activity among children, youth and office goers.

Ms. Geetha, Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Sunkara Pavani, KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Friday participated in the cycle rally taken out in the city as part of the ‘India Cycle4challenge’, an initiative of Smart Cities Mission of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry that encourages smart cities to arrange low-cost infrastructure for cycling.

The authorities are planning to develop the tracks at the three major parks in the city, JNTU campus area, Vivekananda Park and Gandhi Nagar park. “The staff of the civic body will be asked to prefer cycling to other modes of commute to reach office as part of the challenge,” said KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar.

Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy appealed the civic body to divert the vehicular movements between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the selected areas suitable for the cycling. The members of Godavari Cycling Group also participated in the rally.